Gov't set to release 'contact tracking' app which detects nearby virus carriers

Large numbers of people must use it for it to be effective

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2020 at 10:29am
(SKY NEWS) The government is preparing to release an app which alerts people if they come too close to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, Sky News can reveal.

The contact tracking app, which will operate on an opt-in basis, will be released either just before or just after the lockdown is lifted, according to several people with close knowledge of the project.

NHS bosses hope the app will attract more than 50% of the population, as large numbers of people using it together will be necessary for it to work effectively.

