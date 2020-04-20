Happy Birthday, first lady Melania!

My wife, Gena, and I want to give a big high five and "Happy Birthday!" to first lady Melania Trump. Despite any of our differing views and political preferences, the first lady deserves all of our commendations and kudos, for her birthday week in particular, especially in the midst of what is often a very trying and difficult role.

I know firsthand with my beloved wife that spouses who live with celebrities often outwork us and yet rarely get the credit they deserve. They live in a world in which people often dote over us celebrities while our spouses stand by smiling, supporting and always gracefully greeting. Right alongside the joys, they also have to experience the pains that accompany the price of fame. (I'm sure my readers have wondered many times how Mrs. Trump must feel and endure when her husband is being plowed under by the media and his enemies.)

If you don't know, our first lady has a fascinating multicultural background. She's only the second first lady born outside of the United States, and she is the only first lady to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.

The White House website explains: "Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970, in Slovenia. At age 16, she began what would soon become a highly successful modeling career, appearing in many high-profile ad campaigns and working with some of the best photographers in the fashion industry. In 1996, Mrs. Trump moved to New York, and 10 years later, she proudly became a United States Citizen."

Years before her life would be consumed in the service of our country as first lady, Mrs. Trump was always actively involved in her community and charitable endeavors.

The White House website further explains her commendable service: "Mrs. Trump has always been an active member of her community. In 2005, she was Honorary Chairwoman for the Martha Graham Dance Company. That same year, she was awarded Goodwill Ambassador by the American Red Cross – a role she served in for four years. Mrs. Trump served five years as Honorary Chairwoman for the Boys' Club of New York and was named Woman of the Year in 2006 by the Police Athletic League. Mrs. Trump has participated in National Love Our Children Day and National Child Abuse Prevention month, ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ. In 2010, Mrs. Trump was the Chairwoman for the American Heart Association, which raised $1.7 million for research. That same year she launched her own jewelry collection."

Like us all, Mrs. Trump's biggest and most proud accomplishments have been made in her family, including the rearing and nurture of their son, Barron. Her love for family and others is undoubtedly at the heart of her wanting to focus so many of her first lady energies in helping kids and families.

Again, the White House website explains: "Mrs. Trump spends much of her time meeting with children who are patients at hospitals and care centers. Recently, she took valentines to the Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Over the Easter holiday, she made a surprise visit to St. Mary's Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida, bringing Easter baskets to the children. Following the devastating hurricanes last year, Mrs. Trump visited Texas to meet with families that suffered greatly under Hurricane Harvey. In the wake of two horrendous mass shootings, Mrs. Trump traveled with her husband to Las Vegas and Parkland to be with the victims and families in their times of need. Internationally, Mrs. Trump has visited several hospitals and schools. One of her most memorable visits being at the Pediatric Hospital Bambino Gesu in the Vatican City, where she met a boy who had been waiting for a new heart. Upon arrival in Belgium the following day, Mrs. Trump learned that the hospital had found a transplant for the boy – Mrs. Trump celebrated the news in a press statement and said 'my own heart is filled with joy over the news.'

"As First Lady, Mrs. Trump has made multiple visits to schools – both foreign and domestic. From participating in a Viking huddle class, which focuses on emotional learning at Orchard Lake Middle School in Michigan, to taking the Queen of Jordan to Washington, D.C.'s first public charter school for girls at Excel Academy in Southeast, Mrs. Trump is always bringing children to the forefront of her agenda. While traveling abroad, Mrs. Trump visited the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Education Minister Ahmed Al Eissa, and took a calligraphy lesson with local children at Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School with Mrs. Abe while visiting Japan. Earlier this spring, Mrs. Trump invited a group of local students to the White House so she could talk with them, hear their stories, and understand the issues they are challenged with today. Mrs. Trump addresses those issues each opportunity she gets. From Governors' spouses' luncheons to the United Nations General Assembly, Mrs. Trump puts the emphasis on children and how we can protect them, teach them, and empower them."

She's even coupled her love for families and the president's pursuit to clean up the opioid epidemic: "Mrs. Trump has utilized her platform as First Lady to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid abuse – notably the devastating effects it has on infants and unborn babies. Mrs. Trump traveled to Huntington, West Virginia, where she visited Lily's Place, the Nation's first nonprofit infant recovery center that prioritizes the whole family to ensure infants born dependent on drugs are given the best opportunity to thrive. More recently, in February, Mrs. Trump traveled to Ohio to visit Cincinnati Children's, a leading pediatric hospital where she learned more about the ongoing research around neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) – a harmful result of drug abuse in pregnant mothers. Mrs. Trump has participated in multiple opioid summits and continues to work with the Administration on raising the awareness of opioid abuse and how we can better protect children from it.

"On May 7, Mrs. Trump launched BE BEST—an awareness campaign focused entirely around the well-being of children. The campaign has three pillars, which represent key areas of concern for Mrs. Trump: well-being, which includes the social and emotional health of children; social media, and understanding both the positive and negative effects it has on our children; and opioid abuse, and how to protect our most vulnerable from the effects of drug abuse while educating parents about the detrimental effects of opioids."

And when asked about the role of first lady, Mrs. Trump never complains. She always smiles. She's always gracious. She's always giving, just like my Gena. (Forgive me, but it's true!)

Melania Trump has a great sense of humor, too.

When interviewed by ABC News chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas on Oct. 5, 2018, at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, Kenya, she was asked about her close friendships. Like so many of us, she said that she's maintained a few of her same friendships throughout all the years before ever becoming first lady. And after being asked about the tricky nature of building friendships in Washington, she simply replied, "If you wanna have a friend in Washington, buy a dog."

Following an event in the Rose Garden on the 2019 National Day of Prayer, first lady Melania showed her true colors of faith and freedom, and was commended broadly for doing it when she tweeted: "@POTUS and I welcomed many influencers of faith in observance and celebration of the #NationalDayofPrayer to the @WhiteHouse today. God Bless this great nation where we cherish the freedom of religion." (I love that even when leading a campaign crowd in Florida, in 2017, she proudly recited the Lords's Prayer.)

After she introduced President Trump at that Rose Garden ceremony, he summed up her status in the country very well: "People love you no matter where I go. They love you."

Nancy Rathburn once said, "A strong woman understands that the gifts such as logic, decisiveness and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts."

And so it is with first lady Melania Trump.

From our Texas ranch to the people's White House, we wish you a wholehearted Happy Birthday, Mrs. Trump! May God continue to bless and strengthen you to be all He has called you to be!