Health professor: Corona hysteria doing more damage than epidemic

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) A former director of Israel’s health ministry and member of Knesset said Monday the “monstrous hysteria” over the coronavirus pandemic is doing more damage to the country than the virus itself.

Prof. Yoram Lass of Tel Aviv University said a letter that he and a dozen colleagues sent last week to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ignored. The health experts wrote that the strict closures of schools and much of the economy would cause Israel’s morbidity rate to go up and over time would result in more deaths than from the coronavirus epidemic.

