'Herd immunity' isn't coming anytime soon, claims university prof

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Relying on “herd immunity” as a strategy to solve the COVID-19 crisis will cost many lives and won’t be effective anytime soon, according to a professor at Northeastern University.

Samuel Scarpino, an assistant professor who runs the Emergent Epidemics lab at Northeastern, said allowing the virus to spread unchecked, thus allowing a critical mass of people to build up an immunity to it, would overwhelm health care systems across America.

“They believe that if you just let the wave pass through the population that you’ll have 70 or 80 percent of the population infected and you won’t have a subsequent wave,” said Scarpino, as reported by [email protected]

