Howard Stern suggests Trump fans take disinfectant, drop dead

(FOX NEWS) -- Howard Stern, the famed radio personality, suggested Monday that President Trump's supporters should “take disinfectant” and “drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on Monday. “Hold a big rally, say f—k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ Robin Quivers, his longtime sidekick suggested, according to the New York Daily News.

