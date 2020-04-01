SECTIONS
Ilhan Omar aide pins blame for coronavirus deaths on Trump 'mismanagement'

Democrat congresswoman retweets message

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 1, 2020 at 1:35pm
(FOX NEWS) -- An aide for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blamed President Trump’s “mismanagement” this week for the projected deaths of up to 240,000 Americans due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“100,000-240,000 Americans are projected to die because of Donald Trump’s mismanagement,” Jeremy Slevin wrote in a tweet three times late Tuesday, just hours after the president and the White House warned that the U.S. could see that range of deaths due to COVID-19.

Omar, D-Minn., retweeted Slevin’s tweet, despite having praised at least part of the president’s response, specifically on the economic end, last month.

Read the full story ›

