Iran says it launched military satellite into orbit

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it successfully launched the country's first military satellite into orbit, adding to concerns about the advancement of Iran’s missile program.

Iranian state TV shared video of the launch, and the Guard said on its official website that the satellite, which it called “Noor,” successfully reached an orbit of 264 miles above the Earth’s surface.

“Today, the world’s powerful armies do not have a comprehensive defense plan without being in space, and achieving this superior technology that takes us into space and expands the realm of our abilities is a strategic achievement,” said Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the Guard.

Read the full story ›