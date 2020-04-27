IRS telling 10,000 workers to return to jobs, but ...

The U.S economy has been bludgeoned by the lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a spike in unemployment reminiscent of the Great Depression.

But the Internal Revenue Service will be ready and able to process tax returns, apparently.

The news site Government Executive reported Monday the agency has asked 10,000 of its furloughed employees to come back.

They are needed to do "mission-critical work," officials said.

"The agency is bringing employees back from quarantine starting Monday as it prepares for the adjusted 2020 tax filing deadline of July 15. IRS will ask workers to come back on a voluntary basis with incentive pay, though it will subsequently require additional employees to return if a sufficient number of volunteers do not come forward. The employees will correspond with taxpayers, process tax documents, talk to taxpayers over the phone and perform other filing season duties, according to the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents the IRS workforce," the report said.

However, the IRS informed its employees they don't have enough personal protective equipment for everyone, so they will need to protect themselves.

"Although the IRS is seeking to procure PPE such as masks and gloves, each IRS facility may not be able to initially procure the PPE for all employees immediately," the agency notice said. "Employees are therefore required to bring personal face coverings for their nose and mouth area when they come to work."

They'll be required to wear masks in common areas, the notice said.

The report, which pointed out many of the workers still have been getting paid, said the 10,000 recalled employees are in 10 different offices.

Two members of Congress, Democratic Reps. Richard Neal of Massachusetts and John Lewis of Georgia, said the workers should stay home until the protective gear is acquired.

"It is completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment — this is the responsibility of the federal government to its workers," they said.