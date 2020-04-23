SECTIONS
Health World
Print

Israeli corona patient, 86, recovers only to become reinfected

Had been release from hospital 6 days before after twice testing negative for the disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2020 at 1:26pm
Print

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) An 86-year-old Israel man was re-hospitalized in the city of Tiberias after coming down with a second case of coronavirus, Israel news site N12 reports on Thursday.

His case is serious and he has been anesthetized and intubated, according to the report.

The man, who suffers from serious background illnesses, was released from the same hospital six days ago after twice testing negative for the disease.

After suffering serious problems breathing, he was returned to the hospital from the elderly care center where he lived.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×