Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on 1st U.S. patient

(CBN) An Israeli coronavirus drug that claims to have a 100% success rate among severely ill patients is being tested in the United States for the first time.
The trial comes after Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company based in Haifa, reported last week that seven patients who were at a high risk of death due to respiratory failure survived after receiving the medication.
The patients were approved for treatment under the compassionate use program and exhibited respiratory failure requiring intubation in the ICU. Four of the patients had multi-system organ failure, including heart and kidney failure.