Jobless claims jump 3.8 million

Top 30 million since Chinese coronavirus hit

Published April 30, 2020 at 9:13am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Jobless claims jumped 3.8 million last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, as employers keep shedding jobs in light of the coronavirus economic shutdown.

Economists had estimated that 3.5 million would file for unemployment benefits last week and that the unemployment rate for April will be 19%, a level not seen since the Great Depression.

Following the Labor Department's announcement on the number of unemployment claims last week, the nation has lost over 30 million jobs since mid-March.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







