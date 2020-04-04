Joe Rogan says that he'll vote for Trump over fading Biden

(TRENDING POLITICS) Comedian Joe Rogan has once again triggered the resistance with his political comments about former Vice President Joe Biden.

Rogan whose podcast is among the most popular in America and who is an unabashed supporter of Bernie Sanders has refused to fall in line behind lunchbucket Joe now that the cranky old socialist is no longer an option.

While Rogan has been openly critical of the obviously senile Biden, he has really done it this time by stating that if the choice is between the geriatric gaffe machine and President Trump, that there is really no choice at all.

