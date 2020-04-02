SECTIONS
John Lennon's son: 'Official media have lost their legitimacy,' they quote CCP

'Respectable' journalists had been quoting [Chinese Communist Party] official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2020 at 1:49pm
(CNS NEWS) Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the late-Beatles band member John Lennon, criticized the media on Twitter this week, stating that so-called "respectable" journalists had been "quoting CCP [Chinese Communist Party] official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation."

He also derided their selective outrage over where the coronavirus originated -- Wuhan or China -- and whether it is "racist" to label it a Chinese virus. In the end, he said, "The official media have lost their legitimacy."

