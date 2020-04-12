SECTIONS
Journal Nature apologizes for naming coronavirus after Chinese city of Wuhan

Says it helped fuel racist attacks against people with Asian heritage

Published April 11, 2020
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) One of Britain's most prestigious scientific journals has apologised for referring to the coronavirus as a Chinese illness, which may have fuelled racist attacks across the world.

Nature, which publishes various scientific and medical journals, admitted 'an error on our part' for being part of press coverage that called the virus Chinese.

The company had, in one example, published an article titled 'China coronavirus' in January. The connection was widely made in the media in the pandemic's early stages and US President Donald Trump still uses the term 'Chinese virus'.

