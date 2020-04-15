Judge rejects mayor's claim he was 'suggesting' ban on drive-thru church services

(LOUISVILLE COURIER JOURNAL) -- A federal judge who wrote Saturday that Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher had “criminalized” Easter by prohibiting drive-in church services during the coronavirus crisis has rejected the major’s claim that he had only “strongly suggested” they not be held.

During a two-hour hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Justin Walker noted that Fischer said several times during a briefing on the pandemic that the city was not allowing drive-in services and that they would violate a state order against mass gatherings.

Responding to Walker’s temporary restraining order forbidding the city from enforcing that policy against On Fire Christian Church, the city’s lawyers insisted it wasn’t an order — just the “passionate pleas of the city’s leader.”

