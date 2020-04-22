SECTIONS
Kentucky church hammers out deal for drive-in services

Mayor initially tried to squash First Amendment rights

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2020 at 10:02pm
(WDRB) -- LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- On Fire Christian Church, which had sued Mayor Greg Fischer over COVID-19 measures, will be allowed to continue to hold drive-in services, according to a settlement.

“We are grateful to Mayor Fischer and Louisville city officials who worked with us to ensure their policies are both consistent with the Constitution and the CDC’s guidelines,” said Roger Byron, senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, a Plano, Texas-based nonprofit that aided the church in its legal fight.

“During this challenging time, we need to see more of this kind of cooperation between government officials and the religious community,” Byron said.

Read the full story ›

