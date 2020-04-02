SECTIONS
Health U.S.
Print

Kentucky puts ankle monitors on coronavirus patients who break quarantine

'We're trying to figure out how this should be done'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2020 at 6:14pm
Print

(GLOBAL NEWS) Kentucky judges have started imposing a form of house arrest on stubborn coronavirus patients who break their self-isolation orders, in an effort to stop them from spreading the disease known as COVID-19.

Circuit judges have ordered two coronavirus patients and one patient’s relative to wear ankle monitors in Louisville, Ky., after they broke quarantine orders, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

The first order was handed down after a patient broke self-quarantine to go shopping on March 21, according to court documents obtained by station WTVO.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×