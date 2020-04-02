Kentucky puts ankle monitors on coronavirus patients who break quarantine

(GLOBAL NEWS) Kentucky judges have started imposing a form of house arrest on stubborn coronavirus patients who break their self-isolation orders, in an effort to stop them from spreading the disease known as COVID-19.

Circuit judges have ordered two coronavirus patients and one patient’s relative to wear ankle monitors in Louisville, Ky., after they broke quarantine orders, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

The first order was handed down after a patient broke self-quarantine to go shopping on March 21, according to court documents obtained by station WTVO.

Read the full story ›