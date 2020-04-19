SECTIONS
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2020
Print

Laura Loomer gains steam in congressional run

'She's anti-establishment, and she has an enormous national following'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2020 at 12:38pm
Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- A Florida hurricane may be about to hit Washington, DC.

Laura Loomer, a 26-year-old conservative provocateur running for Congress in the Sunshine State, is gaining strength with activists and donors buzzing about the possibility she is the conservative answer to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“She’s the Republican’s AOC,” longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone gushed to The Post. “She’s young. She’s energetic. She’s feisty. She’s anti-establishment, and she has an enormous national following, as does AOC, which can help finance a congressional race.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×