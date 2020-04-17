Lawsuit claims teen threatened with arrest over coronavirus posts

(FOX NEWS) A 16-year-old girl has sued a Wisconsin sheriff, claiming she was threatened with arrest if she did not delete social media posts saying she had contracted the coronavirus after a Florida spring break trip.

Amyiah Cohoon, a sophomore in the Westfield School District, has accused Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath of violating her First Amendment rights in a lawsuit brought in Green Bay Federal Court Thursday. Her parents are also plaintiffs.

The lawsuit says Amyiah suffered a severe respiratory illness with symptoms matching those of COVID-19 during the trip to Disney World in Orlando with her high school's band class in early March.

