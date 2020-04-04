SECTIONS
'Lean On Me,' 'Lovely Day' singer Bill Withers dies at 81

'A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2020 at 8:48pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “ Lean on Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died from heart complications, his family said in a statement to The Associated Press. He was 81.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died on Monday in Los Angeles, the statement said. His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on “Lean on Me” to help get through the difficult times.

