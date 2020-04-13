SECTIONS
'She has lied since Day 1': Over 80,000 sign petition to recall Democrat governor

Public outcry growing against Gretchen Whitmer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2020 at 8:32pm
(BREITBART) -- A Change.org petition demanding the recall of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) went viral on Saturday, quickly shooting well past 80,000 signatures.

The online petition had about 60,000 names in the morning and, by the afternoon, had surpassed 80,000.

It read: Recall Governor Whitmer. Her failure’s during the Covid-19 Corona Virus is causing more Michiganders to get sick. Closing and banning various non essential business’s and activities while leaving others open. Further promoting the pandemic. She has lied since day one with her #Fixthedamnroads which she has failed to do anything in this regards. The response to #PFAS was negligence and completely removing funding for #PureMichigan clearly shows her lack of anything positive for the State of Michigan.

