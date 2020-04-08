Linda Tripp, Clinton sex-scandal whistleblower, dead

(DAILY MAIL) -- Linda Tripp died this morning with her husband and daughter at her bedside, DailyMail.com has learned.

Tripp, whose taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky nearly brought down the Clinton presidency, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer less than a week ago when she took herself to hospital suffering from stomach pains.

Husband Dieter Rausch and their daughter Allison Foley were the only relatives allowed to be in Tripp's room in the ICU due to coronavirus protocols.

