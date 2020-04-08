Lindsey Graham: No more U.S. money for W.H.O.

(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that the World Health Organization (WHO) should not receive funding from the United States under its current leadership, blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic and the WHO for covering for communist country.

"And the next appropriations bill, there's not going to be any money for the WHO. I'm in charge of the appropriations subcommittee. I'm not going to support funding the WHO under its current leadership. They've been deceptive. They've been slow and they've been Chinese apologists," Graham said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum." "I don't think they're a good investment, under the current leadership, for the United States. And until they change their behavior and get new leadership, I think it's in America's best interests to withhold funding because they have failed miserably when it comes to the coronavirus and did the same thing in 2015."

Graham was responding to President Trump's comments at Tuesday's coronavirus task force press briefing, wher he said, "We’re going to put a hold on the money sent to the WHO.”

