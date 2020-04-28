Lindsey Graham seeks documents that 'undercut' Steele

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Justice Department to hand over documents that he said “undercut” one of British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s sources.
Sen. Lindsey Graham made the request on Monday in a two-page letter to Attorney General William Barr, asking that his committee be provided with five tranches of still-classified documents referenced in DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI's Russia investigation.
The South Carolina Republican stressed the importance of his panel having access to the records as it "continues to investigate … abuses related to [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] coverage on Carter Page," an adviser for the Trump campaign who was suspected of being a foreign agent for Russia but was never charged with wrongdoing.