Man dies of coronavirus after saying lockdown is 'bulls**t' political ploy

'The madness has to stop'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2020 at 3:11pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- An Ohio man who dismissed the coronavirus pandemic as a “political ploy” and ripped his state’s lockdown as “bulls–t,” has died of COVID-19, according to reports.

John W. McDaniel, 60, passed away last Wednesday in Columbus — exactly a month after reportedly firing off a series of angry messages about the contagion.

“Does anybody have the guts to say this COVID-19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong,” he wrote on March 13, according to the Sun.

