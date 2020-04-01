Man who lost job amid pandemic 'shoots girlfriend before killing self'

(FOX NEWS) -- A Pennsylvania man who recently lost his job amid the global coronavirus pandemic shot his girlfriend Monday before turning the gun on himself, according to reports.

Roderick Bliss, 38, of Wilson Borough, Pa. shot at his longtime girlfriend four times Monday, striking her once in the back, police said. He then shot and killed himself. His death has been ruled a suicide, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek told Lehigh Valley Live.

Police responded to the home around 1:19 p.m. after a worker nearby called 911 after hearing gunshots, Police Chief Chris Meehan said. Officers found Bliss unresponsive with a semiautomatic pistol next to his body, WFMZ reported.

