(NBC NEWS) -- A Colorado man won two $1 million lottery prizes with the same numbers in one day.

Identified by the Colorado Lottery as Joe B., the Pueblo resident bought a few tickets in the morning on March 25, and a few more at night, the agency said in a press release.

Two of his plays, with numbers Joe B. often uses, ended up winners, and he claimed his two Powerball jackpot prizes on Friday.

Read the full story ›