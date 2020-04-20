Many lonelier than ever as coronavirus social distancing wears on

(STUDY FINDS) -- PHOENIX — Any high-stress situation can take a toll on one’s mental health, and the coronavirus pandemic presents us with some unique hardships that many of us have never faced before. While Americans remain under quarantine, it’s natural to wonder how social distancing is affecting mental health collectively across the country. A new survey of U.S. adults shows that despite feeling uneasy and anxious, many people remain grateful, hopeful and resilient during this extraordinarily difficult time.

The Harris Poll surveyed 1,055 American adults (aged 18+) on behalf of the University of Phoenix. The questions of the online survey sought to gauge what’s causing people distress during the coronavirus quarantine, and reveal the habits people have picked up to relieve their stress.

People are most worried about their physical and mental health in response to the coronavirus. The top concern of respondents is the health of their loved ones (71%), even more so than their own health (61%). About two in five Americans are afraid of feeling more anxiety as a result of everything going on around them.

Read the full story ›