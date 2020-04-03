Mark Levin blasts big-gov't spending, sweeping business closures

(THE BLAZE) BlazeTV host Mark Levin blasted the big government stimulus spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic and called on President Donald Trump to reconsider opening up parts of the economy again by Easter (April 12), a previously stated hope of the president that has since been nixed.

In an appearance on Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday night, Levin slammed the latest phase of the recently passed economic stimulus package, arguing that infusing the economy with stimulus money won't help if much of the economy is still closed.

"I'm hoping people in Washington are listening," Levin said. "You cannot deficit spend your way into prosperity. If you could, Venezuela would be the richest nation on the face of the Earth.

Read the full story ›