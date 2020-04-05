SECTIONS
Diversions U.S.
Print

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Fulton County, Georgia, arrest record to be expunged

Protest at department store nearly resulted in 4-month prison term

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2020 at 8:41pm
Print

(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) The last thing Martin Luther King Jr. ever wanted to do was get arrested.

So on Oct. 19, 1960, when he and dozens of young protesters were arrested in downtown Atlanta for participating in a sit-in demonstration at Rich’s department store, setting off a series of historic events, he was devastated.“King didn’t like to be arrested. He was not like John Lewis,” said King’s biographer Clayborne Carson, referring to a later conversation King had with his wife, Coretta Scott, where he said that the loneliness of prison was too difficult to bear, adding: “He just broke down and cried and then he felt so ashamed of himself.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×