Mayor calls on citizens to fly American flag during April as show of unity in coronavirus fight

The mayor of Prescott Valley, Arizona, is calling on the city's residents to fly the American flag during the month of April as a show of unity and support for health care workers and employees of other essential businesses throughout the community.

"During these times it’s important to remember that we’re Americans and we have that American spirit which has overcome many adversities in the past, and this is no different," Mayor Kell Palguta wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

"Flying our flags this month will represent what that American spirit is, and that we can make it through anything, as long as we do it together," he added.

On Monday, President Donald Trump extended the coronavirus safety guidelines through the month of April in an effort to mitigate the effects of the pandemic outbreak.

Several people responded positively to Palguta's Facebook post.

TRENDING: Obama drops coronavirus bombshell: It's all due to climate change!

"I adorned my front yard with multiple flags as soon as I heard about the proclamation. We shall over come!" one person commented.

"Beat you to it! Already been flying old glory to show how much I love my country and stand behind our President during this time in our nation! Praying for our country!" another wrote.

Palguta told The Western Journal that the flag "gives more of a sense of community that, 'hey, we're with you.'"

The mayor has been encouraged by the positive attitude he has seen from residents in his city of 45,000, which is located approximately 90 miles north of Phoenix.

"They have patience," Palguta said.

"They're still smiling in the grocery store. They're still saying, 'Hi.'" Keeping their social distancing, but still moving on every day."

He also noted that many are going above and beyond the call of duty.

"We still have some grocery managers who are delivering food themselves to residents in Prescott Valley, which is incredible," Palguta said.

As a top local government official, the mayor sees his role as providing a "steady hand" of leadership and making sure accurate information is communicated to the public.

"I think getting that information out is key, because the scariest part of something like this is not knowing," he said.

I signed a Proclamation making April "Fly Your Flag Month" the flag is a symbol of the fighting spirit all Americans have had through history. @PrescottVly citizens and Arizonans are no different. We will get through this.@dougducey @DrPaulGosar @SenMcSallyAZ @kyrstensinema pic.twitter.com/FJ9ScgV1rD — Mayor Kell Palguta (@KPalguta) April 1, 2020

Palguta said in the absence of correct information, people will make things up, and then rumors start to spread.

One he recently had to quell is that Prescott Valley police would be pulling people over to check if they were on the roads as essential workers.

On Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state.

Thank you for staying home and acting responsibly. Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected. pic.twitter.com/9BSU3QD4re — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 1, 2020

The order specifically provides that those who do not work for essential businesses can leave their homes to exercise and buy needed items, among other reasons.

According to the data from Johns Hopkins, there were just over 1,500 known coronavirus cases in the state as of Wednesday, with the vast majority located in Maricopa County, which encompasses the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Yavapai County, where Prescott Valley is located, had 24 cases of the virus.

Palguta made headlines in January when he supported one of his resident's rights to fly a "Trump 2020" flag.

His office had received complaints that flying the flag violated city ordinances, and the resident had been served notice of potential fines to follow if the flag continued to fly.

The mayor pledged to work with the city council to have the law changed to make clear that flying such a flag was permissible.

“I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution,” Palguta said at the time.

“And the last time I checked the Constitution goes above the town code of Prescott Valley.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.