Mayor who quit after ripping Trump and supporters dies in plane crash

'Our family is devastated by this tragic news'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2020 at 12:45pm
(AP) -- AUBURN, Calif. -- The former mayor of a Northern California city who stepped down after he harshly criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters died Saturday in a plane crash, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Dr. Bill Kirby, who was the mayor of Auburn, died in the crash Saturday morning near the Auburn Municipal Airport, officials told the Bee.

Kirby, a urologist, was the pilot of the plane that crashed shortly after 11 a.m., the newspaper reported.

