Mayor rescinds $500 fines for drive-in churchgoers, but ...

(CBN NEWS) -- Greenville, MS Mayor Errick Simmons announced on Monday that members of the Temple Baptist Church will not have to pay the $500 tickets they were issued at an April 8 drive-in church service. But the situation in Greenville may not be fully resolved just yet.

As CBN News reported, members of the congregation were cited last week by Greenville police officers after Simmons issued an executive order requiring all church buildings to be closed for both in-person and drive-in church services due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The church members were parked in the church's parking lot with their windows rolled up, listening on their radios to Pastor Arthur Scott's sermon which was being broadcast on a low-power FM frequency.

