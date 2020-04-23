SECTIONS
McConnell says he favors letting states declare bankruptcy

Cites California, Illinois and Connecticut as states that have given too much to public employee unions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2020 at 2:30pm
(BLOOMBERG) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he favors allowing states struggling with high public employee pension costs amid the burdens of the pandemic response to declare bankruptcy rather than giving them a federal bailout.

“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” he said Wednesday in response to a question on the syndicated Hugh Hewitt radio show. “It’s saved some cities, and there’s no good reason for it not to be available.”

The host cited California, Illinois and Connecticut as states that had given too much to public employee unions, and McConnell said he was reluctant to take on more debt for any rescue.

