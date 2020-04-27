SECTIONS
Diversions Money Politics U.S.ELECTION 2020
Print

Michelle Obama as VP? Hopes jump thanks to new Netflix movie

'Our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2020 at 1:26pm
Print

(DEADLINE) -- Netflix has set its latest documentary project from Barack and Michelle Obama – a film about the former First Lady on nationwide memoir tour.

Becoming, which is directed by Nadia Hallgren, will take viewers behind the scenes as Michelle Obama travelled to 34 cities on the tour for her book. It will be released on May 6.

It is the latest film since the former President and his wife signed a landmark deal with the streaming service in 2018. The pair, who run Higher Ground Productions, were involved in Crip Camp, the Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht-directed film about a summer camp for teens with disabilities. Their first film, American Factory, won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×