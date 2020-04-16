You might go to prison for singing in a livestream church service in this California county

(PJ MEDIA) Banning music sounds like something out of a dystopian nightmare, but in a northern California county, singing or playing wind instruments — even a harmonica — during a livestream video event can get citizens fined or thrown in prison. This limitation expressly applies to a worship team's efforts to praise God in a church sanctuary, even if they are spaced out 6 feet apart and even though the order only allows four people in a sanctuary at once.

Mendocino County issued its current health order on April 10. Near the top, the order includes a warning: "Please read this Order carefully. Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both." The order includes the various expected social distancing guidelines: which businesses are essential and can remain open, demands that people walk six feet apart and wash their hands, limitations on travel, and so on. Many of these onerous restrictions make sense given the threat of the coronavirus, but some reek of tyrannical overreach.

Read the full story ›