Mnuchin: Trump looking to reopen parts of economy

There are 'parts of the country' where pandemic impact less

Published April 7, 2020 at 9:48am
Published April 7, 2020 at 9:48am
(FOX BUSINESS) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that President Trump is looking at how to reopen parts of the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic forces an unprecedented shutdown of business throughout the country.

"The president is very much looking at how we can reopen parts of the economy," Mnuchin told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "There are parts of the country, like New York, where obviously this is very, very concerning. There are other parts of the country where it’s not."

Restaurants, bars, hotels, gyms, beauty salons, entertainment venues and other businesses deemed nonessential have been ordered to close, while 41 states have enacted strict stay-at-home policies, bringing American life to a grinding halt.

