Natural light, fresh air are keys to keeping virus out, scientists say

(STUDY FINDS) -- DAVIS, Calif. — Social distancing has kept millions of people in their homes for weeks. The new rules against large gatherings has also closed most offices across the United States. So what happens when Americans start going back to work? Scientists say rethinking the way our buildings are designed could help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a scientific review, published in the journal mSystems, a team of researchers reveal two things every home and office can do to lower the transmission of COVID-19. First, scientists recommend opening up windows to improve air flow. The team from the University of California, Davis and University of Oregon also say letting more natural light into a room will help create a healthier environment.

Health professionals still don’t have all the answers about how COVID-19 is spread. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has only been seen being transmitted from patient to patient. Viruses can survive on a surface, like an office table, but experts aren’t sure how long SARS-CoV-2 stays alive. It could be hours or even days if the item isn’t frequently disinfected.

