Neighbor of Joe Biden's sex accuser Tara Reade supports her story

A former neighbor of Tara Reade is one of two new sources who have come forward to corroborate Reade's claim that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Lynda LaCasse, 60, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-1990s, told Business Insider that the then-senatorial aide to Biden disclosed details of the alleged assault shortly after it allegedly occurred.

"This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it," LaCasse said.

The other new source who spoke to Insider is Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator in the mid-1990s.

Previously, Reade's brother, Collin Moulton, and a friend who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution have confirmed her contemporaneous report of the alleged incident.

Reade has said she also told her mother, and on Friday, video was unearthed of a "Larry King Live" segment from 1993 that bolstered her claim.

On the popular CNN show, an unnamed woman that Reade says is her mother called during a segment about the obstacles faced by women making claims of sexual harrassment or assault claims against prominent figures. The caller claimed her daughter had encountered "problems" reporting an incident with a U.S. senator.

"I'm wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington," the caller said. "My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him."

See the clip from "Larry King Live":

Reade's claim

Reade, placing the incident in the spring or summer of 1993, claims she was told to meet Biden in a semi-private corridor to deliver a duffel bag. She charges that Biden pushed her up against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

She claims Biden seem annoyed when she resisted.

"Aw man, I heard you liked me," he said, according to Reade.

She says he then pointed a finger at her and said, "You're nothing to me."

Biden then, according to Reade, shook her by the shoulders and said, "You're OK, you're fine," then walked away.

Reade says she already had complained to her superiors in Biden's office that she was uncomfortable with the way the senator looked at her and touched her.

After the alleged incident, she was abuptly relieved of her duties managing interns, she claims. Later, she filed a complaint about her treatment with a Senate human resources office, but not about the alleged assault.

Biden's campaign has denied the allegations.

"Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims," Kate Bedingfield, Biden's communications director said in a statement earlier this month. "We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false."

Insider said Bedingfield refused to comment specifically on the claims of LaCasse and Sanchez, referring the publication to her prior statement.

'She idolized him'

LaCasse, a retired former medical staff coordinator and emergency room clerk for San Luis Obispo General Hospital, told Insider that Reade disclosed her story in 1995 or 1996.

"I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for, and she idolized him," LaCasse said. "And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn't feel there was anything she could do."

LaCasse said Reade was crying when she told the story.

"She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying," LaCasse said. "I remember saying that she needed to file a police report.

"I don't remember all the details," LaCasse said. "I remember the skirt. I remember the fingers. I remember she was devastated."

LaCasse told Insider she chose to come forward amid denials from the Biden campaign, because she believed Reade's account when she first heard it.

"I have to support her just because that's what happened," LaCasse said. "We need to stand up and tell the truth."

LaCasse lived next door to Reade in 1995 and 1996 in an apartment complex near the beach in Morro Bay, California.

LaCasse acknowledged to Insider that supporting an allegation against the Democratic presidential nominee "may have repercussions for me."

She insisted she has no political ax to grind and intends to vote for Biden.

"I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat," she said. "And I'm for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this."

Insider said it verified through public records that Reade and LaCasse were neighbors in 1995.

'It did happen'

After leaving Washington, Reade worked for California State Senator Jack O'Connell and was mentored by Sanchez, a former legislative staffer.

Sanchez told Insider Reade claimed she had been "sexually harassed by her former boss while she was in D.C. and as a result of her voicing her concerns to her supervisors, she was let go, fired."

Sanchez said she doesn't remember whether or not Reade offered details. But she praised Reade for speaking out now.

"It takes great courage and strength to come forward," Sanchez said in a statement to Insider. "It's much easier to keep silent. However, I also understand the duty we have as women to share our story regardless of who the perpetrator may be."

Earlier this month, Reade filed a report with the D.C. Metropolitan Police department memorializing her allegations about the 1993 incident.

She explained to Insider that even thoug the statute of limitations had run out and a full investigation was unlikely, she did it for "safety reasons" because of online harassment.

"I also wanted to make it clear that I would be willing to go under oath or cooperate with any law enforcement regarding it, because it did happen," she said. "Even if it was 26 years ago."

A police spokesman told Insider on April 20 "an active investigation" into Reade's complaint was underway. But the department said in a statement Satureday the case had been "moved to an inactive status."

Reade told Insider she expected that outcome but is not backing down.

"I'd like to be heard in a fair and objective way," she said. "And I'd also like to hear Joe Biden's response, which has not happened. My hope is that the conversation will move forward and we will examine how I was treated when I came forward, and really look at the fact that, like domestic violence, sexual assault and sexual harassment is not a partisan issue. It is an equal opportunity offender."