New jobless claims total 4.4 million

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The number of workers claiming new unemployment benefits was 4.4 million last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as the economy remains essentially shut down because of the coronavirus.

Economists had projected about 4.5 million new claims. Morgan Stanley predicted claims would total 3.8 million and that the unemployment rate for April would be 15%.

Over 25 million people have lost their job in the last five weeks, the jobless claims numbers show.

