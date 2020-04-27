Newspaper explains how rapper 'reverted' to Islam

A British newspaper's story of a rapper's conversion to Islam is highlighting the growing acceptance of the Islamic belief that everyone is born a Muslim.

The story on Lisa Mercedez explains she "is making a great effort to 'cover up more' and ditch the skimpy outfits after reverting to Islam."

But Mercedez grew up in a Christian household in Jamaica and went to church on Sundays with her father, noted Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer, so how is she "reverting?"

Spencer pointed out a haddith depicts Muhammad as saying: "No babe is born but upon Fitra (as a Muslim). It is his parents who make him a Jew or a Christian or a Polytheist."

"So it is Islamic doctrine that everyone is born Muslim, and that people who convert to Islam are 'reverting,' that is, returning to their original religion, rather than adopting a new one," he said.

"So when Metro says that Lisa Mercedez has 'reverted' to Islam, it is assuming the Islamic view that all people are originally Muslim. It looks as if Metro itself has 'reverted,' or is at very least bowing in its own way to Britain’s new masters. This would be like saying that a convert to Christianity had 'received the light of Christ' or some such. This kind of language has no basis in objective journalism, but of course objective journalism is a thing of the past on both sides of the Atlantic," he wrote.

The Metro report noted Mercedez recently released a song titled "Shahada," which is the Muslim profession of faith, "there is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah."

"I’ve been researching for a while now and I just feel that this is the right religion for me to draw closer to God," she said.

"I just admire the religion so much where they pray five times a day. It’s just different so I knew this was the right religion for me."

She said her fans have been understanding.

"I used to wear skimpy hot pants on-stage but I’m covering up more now. I’m wearing my headscarf where I can."

See her promotion of Islam: