Not just Kanye: Another rapper goes for God, leads Bible study on Instagram Live

Rapper DMX hosted a Bible study on Instagram Live in which he invited people to receive Jesus Christ as their Savior.

The Daily Wire reported it may be an indication that "the spiritual revolution that Kanye West promised among his fellow musicians" is coming to "fruition."

Last Friday, the “Ruff Ryders” singer led more than 14,000 viewers in a study of the well-known passage from Ecclesiastes chapter three in which Solomon says there is a season for everything.

"The Word says my people perish for lack of knowledge. Perish is not always dying. It’s being lost, not being found, not being able to be found," he said.

"God is giving you the time, he’s giving you the time, to get closer to Him, to become familiar with Him," the rapper said.

Of the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will. If you try to understand why He does what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing."

See the video:

The passage from Ecclesiastes says:

There is an appointed time for everything. And there is a time for every event under heaven—

A time to give birth and a time to die;

A time to plant and a time to uproot what is planted.

A time to kill and a time to heal;

A time to tear down and a time to build up.

A time to weep and a time to laugh;

A time to mourn and a time to dance.

A time to throw stones and a time to gather stones;

A time to embrace and a time to shun embracing.

A time to search and a time to give up as lost;

A time to keep and a time to throw away.

A time to tear apart and a time to sew together;

A time to be silent and a time to speak.

A time to love and a time to hate;

A time for war and a time for peace.

The Daily Wire reported DMX has been open about his Christianity for several years.

On social media, one user said: "More people would rather listen to a celebrity preach the word than their local church pastor. Thank you DMX for being this kind of influence."

Another said: "God bless u my brother. John 3:16."