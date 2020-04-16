NRA: Dems are using pandemic to eliminate semiautomatic guns

The National Rifle Association has issued an alert that Democrats are using the worldwide coronavirus pandemic to pushe for more gun control.

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., "would leave law-abiding Americans defenseless," the organization charged.

"At a time when our nation struggles, everyone's first and foremost concern is the safety of themselves and their loved ones. However, this doesn't stop Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) from pushing a massive gun grab bill in the U.S. House of Representatives," the group said.

The bill, H.R. 5717, the Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act, is nothing new, the NRA explained, but is similar to a plan proposed recently by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"H.R. 5717 includes banning semi-automatic firearms like the AR-15, a federal licensing scheme for all gun purchasers, 'universal' background checks, unconstitutional red flag laws, and other anti-gun proposals that have already been introduced," the NRA said.

A "fact check" by USA Today concluded the bill would ban semiautomatic assault weapons.

"These egregious, over-reaching proposals are part of the Michael Bloomberg gun-control play book, all of which would leave law-abiding Americans defenseless during a very critical time," the NRA said.

The agenda is being pursued as some state officials try to close down gun shops because of the coronavirus and authorities release prison inmates.

"In Utah, a recently released inmate broke into a woman’s home, threatened her with a knife and demanded her car, cash, bank cards, and PIN numbers. Fortunately, the woman’s son was home and was able to call for police help and she was unharmed," the NRA said.

Johnson claimed the Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act "will save lives and make our country safer – without infringing on any law-abiding individual’s right to own firearms."

"This comprehensive bill is a compilation of the best ideas to create a workable set of laws that will strengthen life-saving background checks, protect communities with bolstered enforcement, improve mental health services and fuel research to make guns safer."

His plan also includes taxes on firearms and related goods, and requirements for gun storage and accessibility.

The bill states: "It shall be unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess, in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, a semiautomatic assault weapon."

Warren described the plan as a "big, bold proposal."

Johnson said Georgia alone has had "more than 90 mass shootings" since 2013.

The bill would create a federal gun licensing system to "keep guns out of the wrong hands" and "keep weapons of war of our streets."