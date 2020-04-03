NYC's de Blasio sends staff to monitor Christian coronavirus tent-hospital

(THE BLAZE) Evangelist Franklin Graham's charity organization, Samaritan's Purse, opened up a temporary tent hospital in Central Park to help treat patients infected with COVID-19, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn't trust the organization not to discriminate against LGBTQ patients, FaithWire reported.

Samaritan's Purse set up a facility with 68 beds for the coronavirus patients, an attempt to ease the burden of overwhelmed hospitals in New York City. De Blasio expressed distrust that the organization would treat LGBTQ people equally, and reportedly sent city staffers to the site to monitor the situation.

"I said immediately to my team that we had to find out exactly what was happening," de Blasio said, according to the New York Post. "Was there going to be an approach that was truly consistent with the values and the laws in New York City, that everyone would be served and served equally? We've received those assurances from the organization. ... We're going to send people over from the Mayor's Office to monitor. I am very concerned that this is done right. But if it is done right, we need all the help we can get."

