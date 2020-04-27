Who owns the laws that lawmakers write? Supremes finally decide

The state of Georgia does not own a copyright on its written laws or the annotations it adopts to explain them, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday.

"In light of the [Code Revision] Commission's role as an adjunct to the legislature and the fact that the commission authors the annotations in the course of its legislative responsibilities, the annotations in Georgia's Official Code fall within the government edicts doctrine and are not copyrightable," the ruling said.

A trial court previously ruled for the state, but the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision.

The Supreme Court's affirmation of the appeals court means the state cannot prevent someone from making copies of laws available to the public.

TRENDING: Houston looking at dismantling $17M temp hospital that didn't see a single patient

The state had sued a private company, Public.Resource.Org, for copyright infringement, claiming the state owned the copyright and controls distribution of the text of the laws.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center, which advocates for public access to court documents, previously argued in the case that governments must make statutes, regulations, adjudications and other documents freely available.

State lawmakers were enraged and responded with accusations of "unlawful copying," asserting Public.Resource.Org "infringes on the exclusive copyright of the state of Georgia."

"Accordingly, you are hereby notified to CEASE AND DESIST ALL COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT," the state told the private company.

The state apparently believed that the text of the laws was available to the public but the annotations were copyrighted and owned by the state. The annotations include judicial decisions related to specific issues.

Courthouse News reported the decision from the high court extended a "19th century doctrine of copyright law to legal materials created by legislatures."

Georgia contracts with Matthew Bender & Co., part of LexisNexis, to publish and distribute an annotated version of its official state code.

LexisNexis pays to compile the information and holds an exclusive license on the annotated code on which Georgia holds a copyright. The state commission gets a cut of the sales.

But Chief Justice John Roberts headed a five-justice majority that determined "no one can own the law."

"Under the government edicts doctrine, judges — and we now confirm, legislators — may not be considered the 'authors' of the works they produce in the course of their official duties as judges and legislators," the chief justice found. "That rule applies regardless of whether a given material carries the force of law. And it applies to the annotations here because they are authored by an arm of the legislature in the course of its official duties."

Roberts was joined by associate justices from opposite ends of the court's ideological spectrum, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

"The animating principle behind the government edicts doctrine is that no one can own the law," the majority opinion said. "For purposes of the Copyright Act, judges cannot be the 'author[s]' of 'whatever work they perform in their capacity' as lawmakers. … Because legislators, like judges, have the authority to make law, it follows that they, too, cannot be 'authors.'"