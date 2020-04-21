SECTIONS
Pastor to church members: Give us your stimulus checks

Decided against applying for federal financial-aid program passed by Congress

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2020 at 9:08pm
(WAFB) -- CENTRAL, La. -- A Louisiana pastor who defied the governor’s orders and repeatedly held large church services during the coronavirus pandemic is now asking congregates to donate their stimulus checks to the church.

Tony Spell, the pastor at Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., has launched the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge, asking Americans to donate their government stimulus checks to evangelists, missionaries, and music ministers who he said have not received offerings in over a month.

Spell says he, his wife, and son have all donated their checks.

