Pastor cited for 'hiding' congregants says church has 'right to assemble'

(FOX NEWS) -- A pastor in central Californiaw ho was cited for violating the state's stay-at-home order when dozens of worshippers were found at his church Easter Sunday criticized the local sheriff's actions Tuesday.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office said neighbors complained around 3 p.m. Sunday about a gathering at the Iglesia De Jesus Cristo in Merced.
Advertisement - story continues below
When deputies arrived, they discovered 50 to 60 people inside having an Easter service, with the doors locked and their cars hidden behind the building.