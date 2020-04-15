Pastor cited for 'hiding' congregants says church has 'right to assemble'

(FOX NEWS) -- A pastor in central Californiaw ho was cited for violating the state's stay-at-home order when dozens of worshippers were found at his church Easter Sunday criticized the local sheriff's actions Tuesday.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said neighbors complained around 3 p.m. Sunday about a gathering at the Iglesia De Jesus Cristo in Merced.

When deputies arrived, they discovered 50 to 60 people inside having an Easter service, with the doors locked and their cars hidden behind the building.

