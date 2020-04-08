SECTIONS
Pastor who criticized coronavirus 'mass hysteria' dies from illness

'Mardi Gras is like Times Square in New York during New Year's Eve. It's a sea of people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2020 at 11:34am
(NEW YORK POST) -- A Virginia pastor who criticized the “mass hysteria” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has died of the illness, according to new reports.

Landon Spradlin, of Gretna — a small town halfway between Lynchburg and Danville — started to feel sick while in New Orleans, where he went to preach to the crowds gathered for Mardi Gras celebrations, according to the BBC.

A month later, Spradlin — who was also a seasoned musician inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016 — died.

