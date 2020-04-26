SECTIONS
Pastor on house arrest again defies coronavirus order with church service

'It's a dirty, rotten, crying shame when you have to hide in America'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2020 at 6:01pm
(NBC NEWS) -- A Louisiana pastor who defied state orders against large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic has been placed under house arrest.

Tony Spell, of Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central, has been fitted with an ankle bracelet and placed under house after he would not promise to maintain social distancing, his attorney confirmed Sunday. Spell has admitted to violating Louisiana's mandate to avoid large gatherings by hosting church services.

Spell still showed up to the church's Sunday service, where he was greeted with cheers, according to a livestream posted on Facebook. The pastor showed off his ankle monitor while standing in front of his congregation, claiming, "I'm not hiding anymore."

