Pastor set to plead guilty to more than $33 million fraud

Founded church in 2014, 3 months after completing 44-month prison sentence for commodities scam

Published April 18, 2020 at 8:52pm
(ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER) The pastor of a Westminster-based church accused of swindling more than $33 million from investors has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kent R.E. Whitney, 38, of Newport Beach is expected to admit to federal counts of mail fraud and filing a false federal income tax return, court filings show.

Prosecutors allege that Whitney ran the Church of the Healthy Self – along with a related investment arm known as CHS Trust – out of a strip mall in Westminster.

